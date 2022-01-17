Man hurt in rollover crash on I-55 in St. Clair County, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A man was hurt in a rollover crash along I-55 early Monday morning in St. Clair County, Illinois.

Witnesses told police just before 1 a.m., the man’s car hit the guard rail in the southbound lanes of the interstate near the Washington Park and Wood River exit. That caused the car to go airborne, flip several times, and then hit a tree. The man driving went to the hospital in an ambulance.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.