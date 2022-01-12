Man in custody after 45-minute police chase ends in St. Clair County, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – One man is in custody after a 45-minute police chase ended in Washington Park, Illinois.

Brooklyn Police used a spike strip to stop the car at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Kingshighway. Other departments including Cahokia Heights, East St. Louis, and Washington park tried to stop the driver.

It is unknown at this time why the police were chasing the man. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.