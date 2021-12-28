Man injured after shooting at gas station in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Police said a man was injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a Mobil gas station in Madison County.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Broadway Street in Venice. An unidentified man was taken to the hospital with injuries after the incident.

The Madison Police Department has requested help from Illinois State Police.

No further information is available. Police said anyone with information about the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 314-725-8477.