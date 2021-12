VENICE, Ill. – A man was injured in a rollover crash early Wednesday morning in Venice, Illinois.

The crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Route 3 near 4th Street. The car ended up just yards from a home. Firefighters had to cut the driver from the vehicle.

The crash knocked down a power pole, cutting electricity to a few homes in the area.

On the scene of a accident in Venice Illinois pic.twitter.com/QFfMZtDaYY — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 29, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

