Man killed during shoot-out with police in Jerseyville identified

JERSEYVILLE, Ill. – Illinois State Police have identified a person found dead after exchanging gunfire with police over the weekend. It comes following a person escaped after being held hostage Saturday in Jerseyville.

Police say James Izard, 37, of Alton was found dead inside the Jerseyville home.

Police were called to the home in the 18000 block of Route 67 after someone escaped the home and said they were held hostage by a stranger.

Jersey County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to the scene and say Izard fired shots at them. The deputies returned fire.

Izard was found dead but it’s unclear if he was hit by gunfire by the officers.

It is also unclear if he was the same person who held the resident hostage.