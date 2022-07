JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – Police are investigating a fatal crash in Jersey County, Illinois Saturday.

Police said the incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Illinois Route 100 near one mile north of Mill Street in Elsah. According to police, a 26-year-old male driver from Lebanon, Illinois made a left on the roadway and struck a guardrail. The victim’s motorcycle crossed the road before resting in a ditch.

Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.