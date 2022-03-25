ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 30-year-old man died after his vehicle hit a concrete barrier and caught fire on Interstate 255 in St. Clair County on Thursday.

Illinois State Police said the man was driving northbound on I-255 near I-64 when his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck the concrete barrier. His vehicle became engulfed in flames.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release his name but said he was from Centreville, Illinois.

No further details are available. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as we learn more.