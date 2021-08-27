Man killed outside Illinois Courthouse had just left hearing on child sex abuse, pornography charges

From left to right: Antonio Hernandez, Victor Andrade and Miguel Andrade

KANKAKEE, Ill. — One of the men killed in a Thursday morning shootout outside the Kankakee County Courthouse had just left a hearing on child sex abuse and pornography charges that were brought against him earlier this year.

Kankakee County court records show that Victor Andrade, 26, was charged last April with one count of criminal sexual abuse of a child less than 5 years old, as well as three counts of possession of child pornography.

Andrade was leaving the courthouse when he was fatally shot by Antonio Hernandez, 24, who Kankakee County law enforcement officials say was from north suburban Waukegan.

Victor Andrade’s brother, 23-year-old Miguel Andrade, then fatally shot Hernandez, officials said. Kankakee County Sheriff records show that Michael Andrade was charged Thursday with murder and possession of a stolen firearm. He has not yet made a court appearance on those charges.

Police said the shooting was driven by an internal conflict among members of the Latin Kings.

Victor Andrade’s attorney, Bart Beals, was with his client at the courthouse yesterday to attend the hearing on the sex abuse and pornography charges. He said that the conflict that lead to the shooting dates back “several months.”

Beals offered sympathy to the Andrades’ family and added that he wished the dispute could’ve been “settled another way” that shows “more respect for life.”