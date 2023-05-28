FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – One man was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after fleeing police in Fairview Heights late Sunday morning.

The situation unfolded just after 11:40 a.m. at the O’Fallon Plaza parking lot in the 1900 block of West Highway 50.

Officers from the O’Fallon and Fairview Heights police departments attempted to make a traffic stop in the parking lot. Police did not specify why they made the traffic stop.

Police claim the driver of the vehicle stopped, got out of the car with a handgun, and opened fire in the officers’ direction.

The driver then ran toward a gas station at the corner of Highway 50 and Old Collinsville Road, where he allegedly turned the gun on himself.

The man was rushed to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Illinois State Police and local authorities closed West Highway 50 while investigating the shooting.