GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has pleaded guilty to an intoxicated driving charge for his role in a street racing crash that killed two Judson University students last year.

Trevon Morris, 22, entered a blind plea Thursday to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis, causing death, The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported. The Elgin, Illinois, man’s sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 9.

A Kane County prosecutor told a judge Thursday that Morris had 15 nanograms per milliliter of THC in his blood when it was tested after the April 2021, crash. That’s three times the legal limit for cannabis intoxication.

Morris was driving more than 91 mph (146.5 kilometers per hour) on the night of April 20, 2021, when he hit a car carrying four Judson University students as that car was making a turn along Route 31 to enter the school’s Elgin campus, the prosecutor said.

Dallas Colburn, 22, of Plano, Illinois, and Nathanael Madison, 22, of Wernersville, Pennsylvania, died in the crash and the two other students were injured.

Authorities allege that Morris and Kahleel L. Steele, 23, of Carpentersville were racing when Morris’ car hit the students’ vehicle. Steele is awaiting trial.