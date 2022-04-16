FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A Mascoutah man is in jail after a road-rage incident in the T.G.

I Friday’s parking lot.

A 54-year-old man was driving to Lotawata Creek Thursday and noticed that Danny Brackey was following him and had pulled over in the nearby T.G.I. Friday’s parking lot. He went over to talk to the man about something that happened in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Witnesses told police that there was a heated exchange between the two men. This resulted in the victim walking away from the argument. That is when Brackey allegedly drove his vehicle into the back of the victim. The man was then rushed to a St. Louis area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized, and in stable condition.

Brackey is charged with felony aggrevated battery and his bond is set at $75,000. He is currently in the St. Clair County Jail.

Police say road-rage incidnets grew over 60% in 2021. If you are the target of road-rage then stay calm and call police instead of confronting an angry driver.