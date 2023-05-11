EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An Illinois man convicted of committing an “execution” in broad daylight outside a Granite City tire shop was sentenced Thursday to nearly eight decades in state prison.

This past March, a Madison County jury convicted Fred Williams Jr., 33, of first-degree murder and reckless discharge of a firearm for the June 25, 2021, killing of Delas Carter.

The murder was caught on surveillance video, but the shooter’s face was covered. On the video, Carter walks outside the store when he’s approached by another man and shot at close range. The shooter began to run away but stopped, then came back, stood over Carter, and shot him again.

Police said Carter had 10 bullet wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Carter was 30.

Law enforcement found the suspect driving away and began a high-speed pursuit, culminating with the suspect crashing on the McKinley Bridge. The driver shot himself and was taken to a local hospital to be treated before being formally arrested.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said law enforcement identified Williams as the shooter by comparing his attire with the suspect’s clothing on security video, as well as cell phone analysis, license plate reader data, and a DNA match on the getaway vehicle.

Police and prosecutors never revealed a motive for the killing.

A county judge sentenced Williams to 78 years in prison.