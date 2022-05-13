ST. LOUIS – A man was sentenced Thursday to 26 years in prison for committing multiple robberies in the metro east.

The US Department of Justice said Jalon Moore, 25, will serve “a three-year term of supervised release following his release from federal prison.” He was also ordered to pay $132,961.74 in restitution to his victims.

He pled guilty in January 2022 to conspiracy to commit robberies with a firearm, armed robberies of Spring in Fairview Heights, and Marco’s Pizza in Collinsville, and armed bank robbery of GCS Credit Union in Collinsville. All of these incidents happened in March 2019. He also pled guilty and was sentenced for five additional armed robberies of St. Louis businesses.

The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Illinois said “Moore, Larry J. Rhines, and Garry Johnson, committed numerous “take over style” business robberies in the Metro East area between January and March of 2019. During these robberies, the three were armed with firearms and threatened employees while demanding money.”

Rhines and Johnson will be sentenced in June 2022.