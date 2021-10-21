Man sentenced to 40 years for firing at Illinois state trooper

BELLEVILLE, Ill.– A man has been sentenced to 40 years for shooting at an Illinois State Police Trooper during a 2017 traffic stop.

Demon Knight pled guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm for firing a .32 caliber revolver at trooper Matt Bradford in East St. Louis. Knight was a passenger in a vehicle Bradford pulled over for a traffic stop.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office says Knight ran from the vehicle and Bradford tried to stop him with a taser. The state’s attorney says Knight drew the gun and fire three times at Bradford. Bradford was uninjured and Knight was later arrested.

Knight will be required to serve 85% of that sentence before he would be eligible for supervised release.

“This sentence illustrates our commitment to that cause. I thank the Court for handing down this strong sentence and I thank Trooper Bradford and his fellow law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifice today and every day,” said St. Clair County State’s Attorney James A. Gomric in a statement.