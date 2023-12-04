EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Marcus Weekfall has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for breaking into an Illinois home, threatening the child’s mother, and taking their child to St. Louis. Weekfall pleaded guilty to interstate extortion with a threat to injure.

The incident occurred on May 28, 2022, when Weekfall entered the home at 4 a.m., waking the sleeping 10-year-old and demanding the child leave with him. A surveillance camera alerted the mother, who called the police.

Despite officers’ attempts to secure the child’s safe return, Weekfall refused and threatened harm. After five hours, another individual returned the child to the mother.