ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A man is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder after shooting at deputies, a standoff with law enforcement, and then shooting himself.

Dion Flenoid, 30, was also charged Thursday with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $1,000,000. He is now hospitalized in custody.

Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department were called just after 12 a.m. to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Bradford Place in unincorporated Belleville, Illinois. When they arrived at the scene, they approached the house, and shots were fired at them through the front door.

The department said “one officer was struck by flying debris and both retreated, at the same time a female came running out of the house.”

Flenoid briefly came out of the residence while armed but did not surrender. He then went back inside the residence. The St. Clair County and Belleville Tactical Response Team (TRT) arrived at the scene. They attempted to get Flenoid to surrender, but they were unsuccessful. The TRT approached and were shot at. TRT made entry and found Flenoid suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at approximately 5 a.m.

He was taken to a St. Louis Hospital by an ARCH medical helicopter.

The department said no police officers or other persons were injured. The officer hit by debris was treated at the scene.

Belleville, Freeburg, and Smithton Police Departments also assisted in this incident.