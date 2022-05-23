GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A man has been charged in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend in Granite City, Illinois.

Granite City police officers responded to the 2300 block of Edwards Street after receiving a call about a shooting around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. They found the victim, 48-year-old Corey Ayers, in grave condition. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Police arrested Sean Bennett, 44, in Ayer’s shooting death. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Bennett with first-degree murder, armed robbery, use of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Bennett is currently being held at the Granite City Police Department. His bond was set at $2 million. The department offered its condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

No further details were released about the investigation.