ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A father of seven was shot and killed while sitting on the porch of his home in the village of Washington Park, located in St. Clair County. The victim’s family wants justice for their loved one.

Authorities identified the victim as 39-year-old Alphonso Davis. He was an employee of Public Works in Washington Park.

Davis’s family gathered at city hall on Friday to speak out about the violence and make a plea for the person responsible for the murder to come forward.

“They took away half of my life, my heart will never heal,” said Lillie Davis, Alphonso’s mother. “They don’t know the suffering that it caused the family, not only the family, but the community.”

The tragedy unfolded in the 1200 block of N. 49th Street around 8 a.m. Thursday. Lillie is calling for the violence to end.

“They could have called for help, but they left him laying out there like an animal in the streets,” she said.

The Washington Park mayor said Alphonso was a dedicated employee and a family man who leaves behind seven children.

“Not only was he an employee, he was like a son to me,” said Mayor Leonard Moore.

The Davis family and community leaders want the person responsible for the murder held accountable.

“Not only did you take someone’s life, but you took a brother, a good father, a son,” said Chaquita Davis, Alphonso’s sister.

“He can’t be replaced, and he will be missed so much. He touched my heart,” said Debbie Moore, the village board trustee. “I pray that God finds justice.”

The Illinois State Police are investigating the fatal shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.