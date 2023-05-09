JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. – A man was shot and killed, and a trooper is recovering from injuries after an early Tuesday morning shootout.

This happened around 3:00 a.m. on I-64 eastbound near Mt. Vernon. The shooting happened after the suspect displayed a gun when approached by troopers.

Shots were exchanged and one of the troopers were hit. He was taken to a nearby hospital. The suspect died in the shooting.

The ISP Division of Internal Investigation is handling the case. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.