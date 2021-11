MADISON, Ill. – A man was shot early Monday morning in Madison, Illinois.

The shooting happened at about 3:00 a.m. along Douglas Street near Baucum Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital, but it’s unclear how badly he was hurt or if police have any suspects.

On the scene of a shooting 1000 block of Douglas St in Madison Illinois details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/UClq5Xjmcs — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) November 29, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

