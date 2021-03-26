Man shot in head while at stop sign in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A man was shot in the head while at a stop sign in St. Clair County Friday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a call around 1 p.m. at Donna Drive and Camp Jackson Rd. in unincorporated Centreville, Ill.

They found a 34-year-old man in his vehicle, at a stop sign, with a gunshot wound to his head. He was conscious and talking.

Police say the man was shot in his vehicle while at the stop sign on Donna Drive waiting to turn onto Camp Jackson Road by an unknown person in another vehicle that pulled up behind him.

The victim was taken to a St. Louis hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-277-3500.

The investigation is ongoing.