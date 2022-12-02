LITCHFIELD, Ill. – An investigation is underway after a man died in a shooting that followed a confrontation with officers on Thanksgiving Day in Litchfield, Illinois.

The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation and Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting. The man fatally shot has been identified as 41-year-old Shane Boston.

Illinois State Police reports that officers from the Litchfield Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and ISP responded to a suspicious person at a McDonald’s in Litchfield on Thanksgiving Day. The person, later identified as Boston, reportedly tried to hijack a vehicle using a weapon, though ran away when police arrived, per ISP.

During the encounter, Boston reportedly displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their firearms. At least one bullet struck Boston, who was sent to a hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

Illinois State Police has made two bodycam videos of the incident public on its YouTube page.