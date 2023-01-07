EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Saturday morning in East St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of State Street. A 35-year-old man died from gunfire.

No suspect information is available at this time. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are also unclear.

Illinois State Police are investigating the case. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS) or ISP Agents at 618-343-5239.

