Man shot outside Pop’s Nightclub ID’d as longtime assistant manager at Hustler Club

SAUGET, Ill. – Friends and family of Dean Ebert are trying to come to grips after he was fatally shot outside Pop’s Nightclub on Saturday.



Investigators say Ebert was caught in a crossfire. Ebert was trying to help a person to their vehicle in the parking lot just before 8 a.m. when a fight broke out between two women. Shots rang out and Ebert was wounded.

Ebert was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 41.

Ebert’s family is calling this a senseless act of violence.

”I loved my brother very much. I know he had a lot of people who loved him too,” Joseph Schafer said.



Ebert was the assistant general manager at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in Washington Park, Illinois, and worked for the club for two decades. His co-workers say he was liked by everyone. He touched so many people.

“Every person’s life he touched is better for it. Every person who knew him has a hole in their heart and soul moving forward without him being around,” Scott Dowdy said.

The family has set a GoFundMe to assist with funeral expenses.

So far, Pop’s Nightclub has not released a statement about the tragedy.

The Major Case Squad detectives eventually identified two suspects as 27-year-old Deondra Canaday and 32-year-old Tashayule Armstrong, both of St. Louis.

Canaday was arrested and remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail. Armstrong is not in police custody.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Canaday with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Armstrong was charged with murder/other forcible felonies, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful of a weapon.