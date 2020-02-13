Man suspected in 2 Iowa slayings arrested in Illinois

WATERLOO, Iowa – Authorities say a man suspected of killing two women at his northeast Iowa home has been arrested in Illinois. Matthew Buford III was found in Peoria, Illinois, and arrested late Wednesday night on warrants listing two counts of first-degree murder in Iowa’s Black Hawk County.

Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. He’s accused of killing 42-year-old Tamica Allison and 41-year-old Andrea Anderson. Police say Allison lived in the home with Buford, and Anderson was visiting. Officers and medics who were called to the home around 11:20 p.m. Monday found the two bodies.