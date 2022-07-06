BELLVILLE, Ill. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding an armed robbery suspect in the Metro East.

The Belleville Police Department says the robbery happened at the Circle K gas station at 10 South Belt West around 12:30 a.m. on June 28. A man confronted an employee, then showed a gun and demanded cash from the register. The employee complied and the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the robbery.

Police described the suspect as a white man around 5 feet, 11 inches tall with dark-colored hair and brown eyes. The suspect was wearing a thin blue line ball cap, neon green bandana face mask, blue long-sleeve shirt, blue surgical gloves, blue jeans, and white/red/black basketball-style shoes during the robbery. Authorities released a few surveillance photos of the suspect on Wednesday.

If you have any information on the investigation, contact Belleville Police at 618-234-1212 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.\