EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A man is wanted for questioning as a person of interest in connection with an East St. Louis hit-and-run investigation.

Illinois State Police have released convenience store footage of a man sought as a person of interest in the investigation.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 24 in the 1800 block of State Street. A 59-year-old man died in the investigation.

The Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person of interest. If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS) or click here to submit an anonymous tip