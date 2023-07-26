EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Major Case Squad is asking for help with finding a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday morning at an Illinois MetroLink station.

The Major Case Squad says a “person of interest” in the case was once seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, white shoes and a backpack. Investigators have not identified the man wanted.

The shooting occurred just before 5:30 a.m., following an altercation between two individuals at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Station. The shooter ran from the station while the victim stayed on the train until the Washington Park station.

The victim, identified as Turyan Austell, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Austell was 23. It’s unclear if the alleged gunman and the victim knew one another.

If you have any information relevant to this case or the person, contact the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200.