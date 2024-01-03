ALTON, Ill. – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered in a wooded area in Alton, Illinois.

According to the Alton Police Department, officers were notified just before 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday of a person lying in the 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue, between Oakwood Cemetery and Rock Spring Golf Course.

Officers arrived to find the person in question dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death, and the Illinois State Police is assisting Alton authorities with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505 (ext. 634).