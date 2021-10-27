March in Illinois demanding justice for Jelani Day

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) – Supporters gathered in Peru, Illinois Tuesday to march and demand justice for an Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student.

The group of supporters drove from the Peru Police Department to key places in the Jelani Day investigation, including where his car and clothes were found.

On Monday, LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch ruled that the cause of Day’s death was drowning, but Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, said she knows there’s more to this story and that she’s gone too long without answers.

Before the caravan and march started, Day’s mother and others said that they don’t believe Jelani did this to himself. They said that the coroner’s report released yesterday was an insult.

“There’s no way my son would’ve known about this. He wouldn’t have put his car here, he wouldn’t have taken his license plates off. He wouldn’t have gotten out of his car and walked three miles to the river.” Day said. “It’s been over 59 days. It’s been a week since we heard back from the Illinois attorney general, and we’re here demanding answers.”

Civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson is calling on the president, the FBI, and the Department of Justice to get involved in the investigation.