May flowers are here, with the help of the new stay-at-home order in Illinois

MILLSTADT, Ill. – May flowers are here; and not just thanks to April showers, but curbside pick-up at Millstadt Gardens. The greenhouse has been operating as drive-thru only under Illinois’ stay-at-home order.

With the new, modified order in place starting today, gardens and nurseries are now essential businesses.

Friday was Millstadt Gardens’ final day of drive thru service. Beginning Saturday, the garden will reopen their doors with new restrictions in place.

“We are only allowing 30 people in there at a time,” said Amy Morris, director of N.G. Heimos Greenhouses.

People will still be required to social distance in the store, which should be easy for them.

“We have eight full greenhouse that are 200-feet long,” Morris said.

Along with distancing, the entrances and exits will be one way. Despite all the restrictions, lines have still been long.

“People are learning to do the best they can with their time and gardening is just going crazy,” Morris said.

Showing that gardening may be a hidden gem for many during this difficult time.

“I really feel that this is the jewel that is coming out of this disaster and this pandemic,” Morris said. “The community is all coming together. People are trying to come a little bit more self-sufficient, just taking their time and breathing and enjoying smelling the roses.”