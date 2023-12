CHICAGO, Ill. – McDonald’s is launching a spin-off chain, and it could be a major rival for Starbucks.

It’s called ‘Cosmc’s’ and it’s a beverage-focused concept. Cosmc’s is expected to have a menu that includes various flavored blended beverages and cold coffee.

Customers won’t be able to order signature McDonald’s items like fries and burgers. Instead, new to-go foods like hash brown bites and a spicy queso sandwich will be on the menu.

The first test location will open in Chicago this month.