EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Several NASCAR stars will be making an appearance at the McDonald’s on North 24th Street in East St. Louis Friday afternoon. Drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick will be there as a part of the Enjoy Illinois 300 weekend. The event is from 3 to 6 p.m.

A rally will be held at the McDonald’s restaurant Friday. Wallace and Reddick will be there from 4 to 5 p.m. and customers can pose for pics with them and get autographs. Plus, there will be drink giveaways, bounce houses, yard games, a mobile video game truck, and photos with Grimace.

NASCAR fans will be traveling to World Wide Technology Raceway for the race and three days worth of NASCAR-themed events. The raceway packed a sold-out crowd of 57,000 seats on race day, setting the stage for an encore this weekend.