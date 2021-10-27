Memorial for fallen Pontoon Beach, Illinois officer grows

ST. LOUIS – Many throughout the St. Louis area are grieving Wednesday morning after Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins was shot and killed Tuesday.

A Pontoon Beach police unit vehicle with flowers and other memorials on it honoring Officer Timmins now sits outside the Pontoon Beach Police Department.

The memorial started Tuesday and continues to grow.

Officer Timmins was just 36 years old. 14 of those years were spent as a police officer.

Timmins joined the Pontoon Beach police force last year after serving on three other departments in Madison County.

He comes from a law enforcement family including his widow who is a police officer as well.

People have brought out all kinds of items to the memorial. Everything from flowers to wreaths to crosses, cards, and teddy bears are there.

Timmins was shot Tuesday morning at the Speedway Gas Station and Convenience Store on Route 111 and Chain of Rocks Road not far from the Pontoon Beach Police Department.

Illinois State Police investigators are handling the investigation. They said Timmins approached a suspected stolen vehicle when a male suspect opened fire on him striking him. Timmins was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

BackStoppers has stepped up to help Timmins’ family providing them immediately with a $10,000 check. Additional financial and other support will come.

“We placed a wreath and a cross for the family, that way they can keep it and know that there are people here who respected their son or father and we’re just, we’re here to help if we can.,” said Pontoon Beach resident Marcella Land.

Chrissie Rigsby from nearby Granite City added, “Nothing is going to give them relief, nothing, I just hope that the family sees that we support them.”

Chief Ron Battelle with BackStoppers said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during these tragic times and we’ll be standing by their side like I said, forever. And you know our thoughts go out to them and the police department and police officers, they’re affected too.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is covering calls in Pontoon Beach so Pontoon Beach officers can mourn the loss of their colleague.

At this point, police have not yet released the name of the suspect in this case.

The spokesperson for the Madison County State’s Attorney Office Phillip Lasseigne said he believes charges will be filed Wednesday against the suspect. At this point, Lasseigne, doesn’t have a timeframe on when the charges will come down.