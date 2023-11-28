NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Merry Swiftmas, Swifties! A family’s house in Naperville has gone viral for their enchanted Taylor Swift holiday light display.

Amy Scott and her daughters, Rebecca, 18, and Emily, 21, have been longtime fans of the pop icon.

Unfortunately, like many of us, the family did not go to the ‘Eras Tour.’ But after seeing Swift’s concert movie in theaters, the ladies were inspired.

Amy told WGN News that her family has been doing huge light displays for years, but this is the first time they would pay tribute to T. Swift.

She said the decorating began in early November and ended late last week after her daughters came home from college for Thanksgiving break.

“We made almost everything. My husband, Brian, is a printer. We thought of and then he created our vision. The girls and I did all the glittering, of course,” Amy told WGN.

And oh, what a vision! The two-story Naperville house, located near Atlas Lane and Tupelo Avenue, has completely transformed into a Taylor Swift winter wonderland.

Rebecca created an official account for the house on TikTok named tswifthouse and posted two videos that have now gone viral.

Complete with Eras Tour-inspired music and decor, several of her album covers, a life-sized Tay Tay donning a Santa hat and Travis Kelce on the roof — Amy said their home has already attracted crowds of happy people.

“Spread joy to the neighborhood. That’s our number one goal,” she told WGN.

(Photo Credit: Scott family)

But that’s not all. The Scott family has been passing out Swiftie friendship bracelets — made by their neighbors’ kids — to people who have stopped by to visit.

Amy said they want to do good with all the attention their home is getting, and is encouraging donations to Little Friends. Anyone who visits can donate using the QR code located in front of the house or go to the Little Friends website.