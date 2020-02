SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. - The Madison County Coroner's Office has released the name of the young girl killed in Sunday night's fatal crash on Route 111 in South Roxana. The crash took place around 6:05 p.m on Route 111 at the intersection of Broadway. A 2004 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Route 111 and collided with a 2002 Chevy pickup, which was traveling southbound on Route 111 and attempting…