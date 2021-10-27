Metro East Community offering support to family of fallen officer

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – Tearful families from throughout the Metro East came to the Pontoon Beach Police Department Tuesday. They were mourning the loss of Officer Tyler Timmins.

Village hall was draped with black bunting and a police cruiser was covered in cards and flowers.

“I just hope that the family sees that we support them,” Granite City resident Chrissie Rigsby said.

Her daughter left a note on that police vehicle letting Timmins’ family know she was sorry for their loss and heaven was gaining an angel.

Timmins was investigating a suspected stolen vehicle at a gas station Tuesday morning when a male suspect started firing shots at the officer, according to a preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police. The suspect was taken into custody.

“He was trying to keep his community safe and this is what he gets for it?” asked Pontoon Beach resident Marcella Land. “It’s not right.”

Timmins came from a family of law enforcement. He worked for several different law enforcement agencies in Madison County during a 14-year police career.

BackStoppers has promised $10,000 of immediate support for Timmins’ family. Additional financial help from BackStoppers will include mortgage, medical and education costs for Timmins’s family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during these tragic times and we’ll be standing by their side,” said Chief Ron Battelle, BackStoppers executive director.

Anyone wishing to donate to BackStoppers can visit the organization’s website.