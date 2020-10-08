Metro East could have eased virus restrictions by Friday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Governor Pritzker says the COVID- 19 positivity rates for the metro-east are trending in the right direction to ease restrictions by as early as Friday.

The current COVID-19 restrictions for the metro-east have been in place since September 2. Those restrictions mean bars and restaurants can’t provide any indoor service and have to close at 11:00 p.m.

Meetings and social events are limited to 25 people or 25 percent capacity. Casinos must also close at 11:00 p.m. and are limited to 25 percent capacity.

The limits have had significant impacts on businesses already struggling from the pandemic. The restrictions are triggered when the seven-day average positivity rate is eight percent or higher for three straight.