Family hasn’t heard from missing Belleville woman since January

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Jeanette James has lived on the corner of Ross Lane in Belleville since 1990 and said there’s never been any reason to worry about her family’s safety, or hers.



“It’s quiet, it’s nice we’re out of town, but still we’re close,” James said.

When she learned Beverly Logan went missing from the area more than a week and a half ago, her heart went out to the family.

“What happened to her, or what have they done to her, or who took her, what was the reason? I’d be worried sick,” James said.

St. Clair County Police Chief Bruce Fleshren said Logan was reported missing by her family on Feb. 13, and the family hadn’t heard from her since Jan. 25.

He said prior to the report, Logan had a residence on Ross Lane. Police have learned she was in Warrenton, Missouri, with a male friend.

Chief Fleshren said Logan was last in possession of a rented Blue Nissan Versa with Alabama license CH1006. He said police are actively working to find logan and the friend.



Sarina Feuerbach moved her family to the area from St. Louis three years ago. She said news of Logan missing should have everyone on alert.

“To hear that a girl went missing is very disconcerting,” Feuerbach said.

Feuerbach hopes Logan is found safely.

“We’ll do what we can, we’ll keep our eye out, listen for anything, get a description, and see if anybody’s heard anything. I mean it’s not something you can’t ignore,” Feuerbach said.

So, does Jeannette James.

“If you know anything, let anybody know about it, especially the police so they can you know find out what happened to this young woman,” she said.