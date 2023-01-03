HIGHLAND, Ill. – A Metro East man faces several felonies after a violent exchange with officers Monday following a domestic dispute.

Patrick J. Kernan, 35, of Highland, is behind bars in Madison County, Illinois, on a $50,000 bond.

Prior to his arrest, police questioned Kernan over a call for a domestic disturbance. The Highland Police Department says Kernan became “combative” with officers who tried to collect information.

Kernan is accused of beating up on multiple officers while they tried to detain him. At least two officers suffered minor injuries in the altercation.

Authorities later transferred Kernan to the Highland Police Department offices, where investigators say he continued to be confrontational and damaged a computer.

Prosecutors have charged Kernan with aggravated battery, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, domestic battery and criminal damage to a government-supported property.