EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Metro East man is accused of causing injuries that led to the death of his three-month-old son earlier this week.

Dustin Shires, 38, is charged with causing injuries to the chest and head of his child, who died on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to a Madison County home Tuesday afternoon after a report of an unresponsive infant. The child was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital, but later died from his injuries.

“The death of any child is heartbreaking. Child deaths that are caused by the actions of a parent are unfathomable,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “I commend the investigators and prosecutors who have worked tirelessly on this case for three very difficult days.”

Shires is jailed in Madison County on a $3 million bond. If convicted, he could face up to 60 years in prison.