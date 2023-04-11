EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A federal judge has sentenced a Metro East meth dealer to 10 years in prison.

Carlos M. Johnson, 49, of Cahokia Heights, pled guilty to felony charges last December. A federal grand jury indicted him in March 2022, for distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Johnson’s offense date back to January 2021. After learning about evidence of drug dealing activity, federal agents executed a search warrant of Johnson’s home. Agents found six different kings of controlled substances, including meth, and multiple firearms at Johnson’s home.

“Drug dealers selling harmful and dangerously addictive drugs gamble with their freedom by the

decade,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “Federal law enforcement agents will work

alongside state and local partners to pursue drug distributors wherever they are located and bring them to justice.”

Johnson also received seven-plus year sentences for intent to distribute and felon in possession of firearm charges. Both of those will be served concurrently along with the 10-year sentence.