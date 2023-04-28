MASCOUTAH, Ill. – A music instructor in the Metro East is behind bars and accused of sexual misconduct involving minors.

Prosecutors have charged Reid Setterlund, 46, with two aggravated criminal sexual assault (with a victim under 18) and indecent solicitation stemming from aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The Mascoutah Police Department investigated several complaints of sexual misconduct tied to Setterlund. Police say he is accused of crimes involving two girls under the age of 18 last February.

Police say Setterlund is a music instructor and runs a private business where he teaches private music lessons from his home. The crimes reportedly happened at his home.

Setterlund is jailed in St. Clair County Jail on an $85,000 bond. Anyone who might have additional information pertaining to this investigation should contact Mascoutah Police Department at 618-566-2976 or 618-825-2051.