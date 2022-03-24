OKAWVILLE, Ill. — A community is rallying to show support to a women’s varsity basketball coach. Some parents and students at Okawville High School believe the school board is discussing terminating coach Michelle Hasheider.

“We’re here to be here for Coach H and support her, and she knows we’ve got her back, and she doesn’t have to worry about it because she had ours in high school. So, it’s kind of our duty to be here for her,” said former women’s varsity basketball player Abby Riechmann.

Several speakers shed tears at Thursday night’s West Washington County Board of Education meeting. Dozens of parents, former and current players, and community members – giving their stories of how Coach Hasheider impacted their lives.

“As these kids are being coached by her, they also understand that she’s trying to teach them life lessons,” said Jim Stein, the former assistant varsity women’s coach.

Riechmann said when she and other players heard Coach H’s job could potentially be on the line, they were shocked.

“I’m very heartbroken over it,” said Riechmann. “She went through chemo for her breast cancer, and she still showed up to every practice and every game. She did not miss one.”

Parents believe the board planned to discuss Coach H’s termination; however, the board has not said if that discussion was planned during Thursday’s meeting. Coach H was not able to be at tonight’s meeting because her son is in the hospital.

She sent the following statement, saying in part:

“Over that time we’ve been fortunate to have a lot of success on the court, but it is the relationships and mentoring of these young ladies I treasure the most. They will always be a part of my family. In this situation, like all others in the past, I want what’s best for our athletes, school, and community.”

Tanya Jansen, the mother of a former player, said she believes the board is discussing Hasheider’s termination because some board members do not like the direction Hasheider is taking the team.

“I’m disappointed because our community is being torn apart because of individuals’ agendas,” said Jansen.

“My message would be to hear both sides of the story and see what they’re actually deliberating on,” Riechmann said.

FOX 2 asked for a statement from West Washington County Superintendent Keith Senior ahead of Thursday’s meeting, but Senior said: “It would be premature for me to release any statement on this matter as there has been no board discussion nor action on this matter.”

The Board of Education president, Kurt Heckert, gave some remarks during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“Thanks to each of you for sharing your comments. The passion and commitment of our students, parents, and community are some of the things that make this a special place to live,” Heckert told the crowd. “No official action has been taken prior to this meeting regarding the girls’ basketball team coaching staff. Our goal is to make informed decisions in the best interest of our students, athletes, faculty, staff, taxpayers, and community.”