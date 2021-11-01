Metro East prepares for funeral of fallen Pontoon Beach police officer

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – First responders filed into the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville for several hours Monday. They were paying respects and showing their support for the family of fallen Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins during his visitation.

The Granite City Community Unit School District #9 is also showing support. The district notified the school community Monday that donations to BackStoppers will be accepted throughout the week at each of the district’s schools.

BackStoppers provides a lifetime of financial support to the families of fallen first responders. A letter signed by Superintendent Stephanie Cann reads, in part, “One of the most important commitments The BackStoppers makes to families of survivors is an assurance that their children will be able to afford whatever educational opportunities they choose.”

Harry Parker, owner of Gulf Shores Restaurant, said he will donate 100% of the sales at his Edwardsville location on Thursday, Nov. 4 to the family of Timmins. He expects a big crowd and hopes the donation will also send a message to the law enforcement community.

“We support your work,” said Parker. “We support what you’re doing, and we also support this family.”

Timmins was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 26. His funeral will be Tuesday at the Gateway Center at 11 a.m.

Following the service, the public is encouraged to line the funeral procession route. Most of the route has been lined with American Flags on both sides of the streets, thanks to the non-profit Flagman’s Mission Continues.

“We have set up basically 22 miles worth of flags,” said CEO Jeff Hastings.

Community members helped install the flags this past weekend. Hastings is hoping volunteers will return Wednesday at 3 p.m. to help remove them. He’s also hoping the public will pause to pay their respects along the funeral procession Tuesday.

“Put your right hand over your heart and bow your head as that procession passes by,” said Hastings.

The funeral procession will begin following the conclusion of the funeral and will travel as follows:

West on Gateway Drive

North on Eastport Plaza Drive

West on Horseshoe Lake Road

North on Illinois Route 111 (Through Pontoon Beach)

East on Interstate 270

North on Illinois Route 255

West on Madison Avenue

North on Illinois Route 111 (Through Roxana and into Wood River)

West on Edwardsville Road (Large law enforcement procession will end here)