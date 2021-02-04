Metro East restaurant owners hope to learn tomorrow if they can resume indoor dining

ALTON, Ill. – Restauranteurs are on pins and needles Thursday night across the Metro East as business owners hope to learn if they could host indoor dining.

Something good better happen soon or some eateries could go under forever.

At Morrison’s Irish Pub, there’s been no indoor dining inside since July. They put up a tent on the street in front of the establishment to try to keep customers safe from the weather. But owner Katie Thayer says the tent and the heaters inside won’t be enough in a few days.

“We’re getting into the bitter cold months. We’ve been lucky it’s been a mild winter, now were going into the single digits. It’s really affected business to eat outdoors,” she said.

Since Morrison’s opened, it’s been damaged by four floods and now the owners must cope with a pandemic. The owner says the floods are more destructive while COVID is harder on revenue.

“As far as financial aspect, now we’re going on nine months and I haven’t had a flood last that long,” Thayer said.

In Madison County and other counties in Metro East, COVID-19 guidelines may be lessened because the virus numbers are looking better.

“We’ve seen an incredible decrease just in the last few months in December,” said Amy Yeager, a spokeswoman for the Madison County Health Department. “Our high was 303 new cases in one day and today we have 128 cases (Wednesday).”

State Street Market allowing diners inside is worth celebrating, says manager Melanie Siegel. She believes it will build trust in the community.

“It will bring back the confidence that people have in dining out again if this is lifted we know were going to continue to follow the guidelines,” Siegel said.