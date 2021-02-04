Metro East school superintendents offer a plan to lift sports restrictions

ILLINOIS – A letter sent to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and signed by superintendents from Illinois school districts in Alton, O’Fallon, East St. Louis, Edwardsville, Belleville, and Collinsville offers a list of mitigation plans to get student-athletes back into competitions.

The letter from Southwestern Conference school districts offers mitigation measures aimed at keeping students safe while participating in sports such as basketball.

The plan includes games with no spectators, health screenings before games, antigen testing, no locker room use, added time between games ,and separate bus rides for varsity and junior varsity teams.

“Our student-athletes are struggling,” said Collinsville superintendent Mark Skertich.

He said current restrictions have resulted in some families opting for private leagues while high school athletes unable to afford the cost of joining a team are sidelined.

“This has become a case of the haves and the have nots for many athletes in Illinois,” Skertich said.

It’s possible some restrictions could be lifted Thursday. Metrics used by the state, such as capacity at hospital intensive care units, have improved.

The letter sent to the governor takes exception with the ICU capacity metric. Skertich said it fails to consider how many patients are coming from outside the region and how much capacity is available at hospitals a few miles away in St. Louis.

Collinsville senior Nathan Hall is frustrated he can’t play basketball while teams in Missouri play.

“It really doesn’t make any sense to me at all,” he said. “A 10-minute drive away, we can play 40-minute games, but here we can’t even be close to our teammates right now.”

Hall has scholarship offers to play basketball in college but believes being sidelined has put him at a competitive disadvantage with students from areas without restrictions.

“It’s been rough,” said Hall “It’s ruined a lot of opportunities.”