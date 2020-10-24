Metro East to see new coronavirus restrictions this week

METRO EAST, Ill. – Due to the rising positivity rate of coronavirus cases in the Metro East new restrictions will be in place beginning Wednesday, October 28 at 12:01 a.m.

Ward 1 Alderman Ross Rosenberg said bars and restaurants will not allow indoor dining or bar service. All bars and restaurants will close at 11:00 p.m. and reopen no earlier than 6:00 a.m. the next day. Outdoor tables will continue to be placed six feet apart. There will not be any seating of multiple parties at one table. Reservations are required. There is a limit of 25 guests or less or 25 percent of the overall capacity.

Party busses are not allowed and gaming and casinos will close at 11:00 p.m.

Rosenberg said organized group recreational activities will not change and all sports guidelines that went into effect on August 15, 2020 will remain in effect.