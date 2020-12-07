Metro East tourism bureau creates Carryout Champ promotion to drive takeout sales

ALTON, Ill. – You don’t have to wear a cape to be a takeout hero, but you do need a fork. In the Metro East, tourism leaders are asking residents to step up and become a “Carryout Champ.”

From A-to-Z, as in the Ariston Café in Litchfield, to Zapata‘s Mexican restaurant in Collinsville, there are a lot of local restaurants that help make up this great region. And it’s those local experiences and restaurants that need your help.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau wants you to become a #CarryoutChamp.

“Here in the state of Illinois, we’ve gone back to tier 3 mitigation rules,” said Cory Jobe, the bureau’s president and CEO. So, one way we want to help support our local restaurants, and we have many, over 200 here in our region in our six-county region, is to encourage citizens to become a Carryout Champ.”

The tourism bureau is urging residents to continue eating from their local restaurants with carry-out orders.

“Our region includes Madison and Jersey county, Macoupin and Montgomery county, Calhoun and Green counties,” Jobe said.

A Christmas wish in the river band that extends across the region supporting local restaurants.

“Order a carry-out meal and check-in at the restaurant and put #CarryoutChamp. Then share that experience on our social channels,” Jobe said.

Patrons can earn some sweet swag from the visitor’s center for supporting local businesses and posting to social media.

“This has been the hardest hit industry. Globally, almost 80 million jobs have been lost in the tourism and hospitality industry because of this pandemic,” Jobe said. “And I think during this pandemic, people from wherever have rediscovered what’s in your backyard and realized there’s some pretty cool things to see and do in the Great Rivers & Routes region.”

The tier 3 mitigation in Illinois means no indoor dining for now. Carry-out, curbside, or delivery is allowed. Some places still have outdoor dining availability for the time being.

The tourism bureau expects to continue the #CarryoutChamp promotion for the next 45 to 60 days.