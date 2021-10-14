Metro East warning: Beware of fake nurses

Designer Gere Kavanaugh, left, wears a face mask of her design in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, May 17, 2021. At right, Silver Age Home Health licensed vocational nurse Daisy Cabaluna monitors her temperature during a weekly outdoors visit at her home. California is keeping its rules for wearing face masks in place until the state more broadly lifts its pandemic restrictions on June 15. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

ST. LOUIS- The Macoupin County, Illinois Health Department wants to know if residents have been approached at their homes by someone claiming to be a nurse from the department. The department said in a Facebook post this week that their nurses are not going door to door to do “well-check” visits on residents 80 and older.

Macoupin County employs “Health Navigators” who do visit specific homes to leave care packages on doorsteps, but don’t enter homes and don’t speak to people inside.

Anyone who has been approached is asked to email mcphd@mcphd.net or call 217-313-5078.